Why Jaguar Couldn't Sell Its F1-Inspired Supercar

If you read about the Jaguar C-X75 in 2022, you would be forgiven for thinking you had stumbled on a glitch in the matrix. Enter the right Google searches, take direction from the YouTube algorithm, and you arrive in a parallel universe where Jaguar made a hybrid hypercar two years before Ferrari, Porsche and McLaren.

What's even more impressive, is how its timeline claims the plucky Brits beat Mercedes-AMG in developing a road car with a Formula One engine by almost a decade. Indeed, search SlashGear's database and you'll find tales from a decade ago, raving about a $1 million Jaguar powered by an engine with a turbocharger, a supercharger and two electric motors — a sleek supercar penned by Ian Callum that would go on to appear in the James Bond movie "Spectre."

And yet, in this strange world where Coventry-based Jaguar conquered the supercar titans from Maranello to Stuttgart, the C-X75 never made it to mass production. Just five prototypes were built, plus a handful of lookalike stunt cars to chase 007's Aston Martin through the streets of Rome.

The question on your mind will surely be, why? Why didn't Jaguar put the C-X75 into production?