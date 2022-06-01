Mercedes-AMG ONE Revealed As A 1,063 Horsepower Hybrid Hypercar With F1 Magic

The new Mercedes-AMG ONE takes sportscars over the top, bringing Formula 1 technology to the streets. This long-awaited vehicle was revealed on June 1, 2022, complete with an E Performance Formula 1-inspired hybrid engine, futuristic controls, and a unique set of design features both inside and out.

The body of the Mercedes-AMG ONE is low and wide, with an aggressive front, and accentuated wheel arches. The model has fixed and active aerodynamic features that can change with the push of a button. Air intakes, fins, a sharp spoiler, and a two-piece retractable blade rear wing with an adjustable flap deploy in three different aerodynamic setups, "Highway", "Track", or "Race DRS" (Drag Reduction System). The butterfly-style doors open diagonally to the front and up.

The Mercedes-AMG ONE works with a performance hybrid drive that combines a 1.6-liter V6 hybrid petrol engine with assisted single-turbocharging with a total of four electric motors. "One has been integrated into the turbocharger, another has been installed directly on the combustion engine with a link to the crankcase and the two remaining motors drive the front wheels," Mercedez-Benz explains.

With this unique set of hardware in play, the Mercedes-AMD ONE is able to produce a total output of 1063 hp (782 kW). However, while the max system output is 1063 hp (782 kW), the max output of the combustion engine is 574 hp in order for the vehicle to be street-legal. The Mercedes-AMG ONE has a top speed of around 219 mph (352 km/h) and can sprint from zero to 124.7 mph (200 km/h) in seven seconds.