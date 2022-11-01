2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Review: Top-Shelf Performance

How well do you know yourself? How honest would you be if confronted with a younger version of you? The one who once said "if I ever have such-and-such job, punch me in the face," or scoffed at certain types of music and fashion. Heaven forbid you ask them about their taste in movies. Would they hate you? Would you feel ashamed of what you have become?

Sometimes there's a fear of allowing ourselves to enjoy certain things, particularly when doing so feels like a watershed moment in life. If it makes you feel better, the likelihood is the period of maturity that (hopefully) happened between now and then would indeed make you different from that past version, but you would be okay with it. Finding a taste for scotch, jazz and Porsches (not in that order, for the record), isn't a betrayal of the kid-you, hopped up on sugar, ska and Supras, it's growth.

Climbing into the Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS feels like such a moment, when the silliness of sports cars gives way for a jarring level of seriousness. The good news is, just because something is mature doesn't make it boring.