2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Review: The Argument Starter

There are things in life that we do not deserve, but that we get to enjoy anyway. Unconditional love. Hollywood orthodontics. A syrupy ribbon of flowing road and the keys to a 2022 Porsche 911 GT3. My teeth may be wretched, but that didn't stop me from showing at least 50% of them at once as I grinned behind the wheel of what might just be the German automaker's most glee-inducing car right now.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

That's a provocative suggestion, if only because in this world of Top Trumps sports cars, the 911 GT3 isn't Porsche's most powerful model, nor its fastest. Neither is it the most expensive, with a starting price just shy of $170k. You'll also pay the gas guzzler tax on top, sure, but that will probably look like a rounding error compared to the inevitable dealership markup.

911s are in short supply these days, but honestly, I can't really fault would-be GT3 owners for digging a little deeper into their pockets to get their hands on one as soon as Germanically possible. Indeed at the risk of spoiling my conclusion, little embraces playful performance — or spurs friendly discussion bordering on argument — like this particular Porsche.