The McLaren 720S Is Still Supercar Royalty

Supercar manufacturers can be as bad as cosmetic surgeons, always spotting some potential nip or tuck, a tweak or an adjustment made in the hope of getting closer to some definition of "perfect." More aero bodywork, bigger spoilers and wings, extra horsepower coaxed from the engine, all typically with the goal of shaving away at the 0-60 time. Sometimes though, like a bad rhinoplasty, there's only so much slicing and dicing you can do before things start to get awkward.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

McLaren's approach to the 720S, in contrast, has been refreshingly hands-off. Around about five years after the car was first unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the supercar you buy today is hardly changed in its essence from that initial, jaw-dropping 212 mph engineering marvel.

It's a testament to just how much McLaren got right on day one. After all, nobody can accuse the British automaker of being afraid to tinker: its recent history of limited-edition Longtails, Spiders, and other variants are fine evidence of that. What it hasn't succumbed to is change for its own sake; change that, quite frankly, when it comes to the 720S it really didn't need to concern itself with.