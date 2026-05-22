Audi's RS 6 Avant Is A Fast Wagon, Sure, But Is It A Good Wagon?
There aren't many wagons out on the road today. Certainly none from Detroit after Cadillac's CTS and CTS-V wagons left the factory for the last time in 2014. Volvo had three in the form of the V90 and the V60 and V90 Cross Country estates, but all were cut between September 2025 and April 2026 due to — you guessed it — more demand for its crossovers. All that's left now — for the U.S. market, at least — are those longroofians birthed from the womb of Germania, like the 2026 Audi RS 6 Avant...
Oh. Wait.
It has been a few months since the last RS 6 Avant left the factory for the final time. A proposed RS 6 e-tron in was scrapped in 2025 over lack of interest from the many die-hard fans of this niche machine, who never asked for such an electric thing in the first place. They desired to cruise the streets of Berlin, Miami or — as we did in 2024 — Los Angeles in one of the hardest wagons to ever roll its wheels. And now, those fans no longer have their beloved ride, either, cast into the winds of history like so many before.
The RS 6 Avant to come visit me for a week recently found itself in a more rural setting: my home in the New River Valley of Southwestern Virginia. Wearing its finest Glacier White Metallic (a $595 premium paint option), I put this fancy lad from Ingolstadt to work in and around my small town to determine if it could truly get down with the blue-collar crowd, or if it was truly better off styling and profiling down in the big cities outside of my Appalachian home (or, now, in the halls of Valhalla).
How well did it do in those tasks while riding historic all shiny and (not really) chrome? I guess you'll have to read on, won't ya?
It's lonely at the top
The 2026 Audi RS 6 Avant was a member of a small family within the automaker's lineup, which included the A6 Sedan, the A6 allroad (which faces an uncertain future of its own), and the S6 Sedan (which was killed in favor of the S6 Sportback E-tron). It was the priciest of the group, too, with a starting price in the low six-figure range. There's only trim to choose from this final year. Here's what you'll pay before both the $1,295 destination fee:
- Performance: $130,700, $158,865 total sticker as-tested
There weren't many competitors to compare against this battlewagon, but they do exist. And wouldn't you know it, but they're all Autobahnsturmers from Germany. Bavaria contributes the BMW M5 Touring ($125,300 starting MSRP), which arrived to our shores for the 2025 model year. Unlike the Audi, though, the M5 is a plug-in hybrid, though more to maximize pace than save some premium in the tank.
Another hybrid performance wagon, this time hailing from Affalterbach, is the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon, whose $93,350 base MSRP feels like a bargain, all things considered (it's also the only wagon to have rear-facing jump seats so the little ones can wave at the big rigs falling away at a rapid clip). Porsche once played in this space with the Panamera Sport Turismo, but the last of those Stuttgart dreadnoughts left the factory in 2024. It truly is lonely at the top for a high-performance German family hauler; the demise of the RS 6 Avant drives that loneliness home harder than ever.
A twin-turbo ballad for the angels of speed
Unlike either the A6 Sedan or the A6 allroad, both of which use a 3.0-liter V6 to hustle down the road, the 2026 Audi RS 6 Avant blew right by everything and everyone with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 tucked away under a massive expanse of plastic and metal. The monster V8 was augmented by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to allow those eight cylinders to rest while the wagon coasts (though only between 34 and 99 mph).
Linked to the legendary Audi Quattro all-wheel drive system via an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission, the eight fists of fury delivered a gut-punching 621 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. That's good to get you up to interstate speed in just 3.4 seconds (0 – 60 mph), though be mindful, as the RS 6 Avant can soar past the speed limit very quickly, attracting the red-and-blue lights of doom.
The RS 6 Avant came with a few wheel choices, the standard of which was a set of 21-inch silver-finish alloys, plus four available 22-inch units (the above, oddly, isn't one of them, likely because these were mounted on winter tires; all of the usual wheels wear summer rubber). A set of big carbon-ceramic discs wearing blue RS single-piston floating calipers stopped the show.
Finally, the EPA rated the RS 6 Avant's fuel economy at an estimated 16 mpg combined (14 city/21 highway). After a few errands, my usual short trips, and my big test loop between home and Pulaski County, Virginia, I achieved a peak of 17 combined mpg, and a final average of 13 mpg. But hey, if you can afford this beast, you can afford the gas bill, too. Just remember to feed it premium to keep the twin-turbo V8 happy.
A fine system best navigated with a friend
Sliding behind the wheel, you're greeted by quite the technological experience. Though not as switchgear-minimalist as what Audi's friends at Volkswagen currently bring to the table, you still might want to bring a co-pilot to help navigate the climate and touchscreen controls. There are, thankfully, some physical buttons and dials to control things, but those are mostly confined to the steering wheel.
The center console contains a pair of touchscreens. The lower, 8.6-inch unit is dedicated to climate control for all occupants: vents, seats and all. The upper, 10.1-inch unit handles everything else, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, satellite radio, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi hotspot. Oh! And access to all of the driving modes this machine has to offer, including the two RS modes.
Sound is handled by a standard 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo system, with an available 19-speaker version. Standard safety features include braking assist, preventative occupant protection, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, and a surround-view camera system. Adding both the Executive and Driver Assistance packages ($3,050 and $2,000, respectively) brings a head-up display, adaptive cruise control, remote park assist, blind-spot monitoring, and intersection assist.
Who needs a crossover, anyway?
The Audi brought a full set of luxury to go with all that performance, too. There's the four-zone climate-control system; the front seats are heated and ventilated with 10-way power adjustments; and the aforementioned Executive Package brings the heat to the rear seats, too. Leather seating is standard, with a few choices available at no cost.
The RS Design packages ($3,000) turn up the color for the front buckets and rear outboard seats, as seen above, as well as add the RS logo into the seats. A dual-panoramic sunroof opens up the skies. There's a bit of room to stretch out, too, with 41.3 inches for the front seats, 37.4 inches out back.
Out back, there's plenty of space to work with for luggage. With the 40/20/40-split rear seat backs up, there's 30 cu-ft, more than enough to swallow a 43-inch flat-panel TV or a big haul from the mall. With the seats down, it expands to 69.5 cu-ft. The cargo cover is trick, too: just place both sides into the rails, let it slide up into position, then close the hatch to watch the cover magically slide over for total privacy.
A white-collar ride experiences a blue-collar life
Usually, a car like the RS 6 Avant is found cruising through the fancy boulevards of the big city when it's not blasting down the highway. The one enjoying its pre-dotage with me wasn't going to be doing any of that, however. After all, one of the key selling points of super-hot wagons (or super-hot Avants) is their ability to do genuinely practical things yet still shame a Corvette at the lights.
So, I put it to work with a trunkful of recycling, and — with the seat backs down — the Audi handled all of those boxes with no trouble at all. In Comfort mode, the drive down and back was relaxed, too, though I did have to carefully, slowly, go over the bump at the entrance so I wouldn't ding the low front spoiler.
And when I wasn't going slow? Stab the RS button and the Avant is decidedly zesty, whether it's accelerating or stopping. On the first morning out, the eager brakes managed to knock my mom's work hat off her head; I was trying to be as gentle as possible approaching the stop light. The twin-turbo V8 sounded suitably raucous on those trips, too, while the Quattro system kept things in check when I pulled out just a smidge too hard. The ride — though firm — was pleasant whenever bumps weren't involved, the front seats providing good support no matter where I went.
2026 Audi RS 6 Avant verdict
It's not often a high-performance machine — especially a wagon — graces me with its presence, so I was sure to make the most of it. The Audi delivered with its immense power and excellent handling, but also held its own for all of the errands I threw at it. It could hang in the rural setting and all of its trappings just as well as it would if I had been in San Francisco or Phoenix instead of the Appalachians. A supercar, then, but with practicality McLarens and 911s could only dream of.
Alas, we must now say farewell. A new RS 6 generation is reportedly in the works, one that will include a sedan for the first time since the second-generation of 2011 (that had a 5.0-liter twin-turbo V10, incidentally). What won't be coming back, though, is the twin-turbo V8. At least, not like the one under the current hood. Speculation points to either a hybrid V8 or a hybrid V6 like the one used by the upcoming RS 5 Sportback, and perhaps a plug-in port, just like the BMW M5 Touring. Whatever does appear, it's expected to do so in late 2026 for the 2027 model year. Whether it'll be accepted by fans of Audi's halo hauler will be a whole other matter.
The Audi RS 6 Avant was just one of those rare machines aimed at bringing smiles to everyone, whether it's the driver behind the wheel, those lucky enough to be inside with them, or the passers-by who know what they're looking at. Enjoy those moments while you can, for its likes shall never appear again.