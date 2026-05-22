Audi's RS 6 Avant Is A Fast Wagon, Sure, But Is It A Good Wagon?

There aren't many wagons out on the road today. Certainly none from Detroit after Cadillac's CTS and CTS-V wagons left the factory for the last time in 2014. Volvo had three in the form of the V90 and the V60 and V90 Cross Country estates, but all were cut between September 2025 and April 2026 due to — you guessed it — more demand for its crossovers. All that's left now — for the U.S. market, at least — are those longroofians birthed from the womb of Germania, like the 2026 Audi RS 6 Avant...

Oh. Wait.

It has been a few months since the last RS 6 Avant left the factory for the final time. A proposed RS 6 e-tron in was scrapped in 2025 over lack of interest from the many die-hard fans of this niche machine, who never asked for such an electric thing in the first place. They desired to cruise the streets of Berlin, Miami or — as we did in 2024 — Los Angeles in one of the hardest wagons to ever roll its wheels. And now, those fans no longer have their beloved ride, either, cast into the winds of history like so many before.

The RS 6 Avant to come visit me for a week recently found itself in a more rural setting: my home in the New River Valley of Southwestern Virginia. Wearing its finest Glacier White Metallic (a $595 premium paint option), I put this fancy lad from Ingolstadt to work in and around my small town to determine if it could truly get down with the blue-collar crowd, or if it was truly better off styling and profiling down in the big cities outside of my Appalachian home (or, now, in the halls of Valhalla).

How well did it do in those tasks while riding historic all shiny and (not really) chrome? I guess you'll have to read on, won't ya?