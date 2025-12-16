Audi's S6 Sportback E-Tron Is Speedy And Subtle, But The Price Might Make You Blink

Some versions of EV success come via playfulness and whimsy. Some automotive manufacturers create unique electric vehicles with ultra-bold styling that stands out from the crowd. They attract attention by being aesthetically uncommon, but big swings sometimes swing to big misses (if you're looking for an example, look no further than the six-sided metal EV parading around as a pickup truck). Audi, on the other hand, seems to have taken a different approach. With vehicles like the S6 e-tron, the German automaker seems to be fitting in to stand out.

On the outside, there's not much to identify the S6 e-tron as an all-electric vehicle. Its styling is understated and sleek, at least to my eye, just like most other Audi sedans and hatchbacks. On the inside, it's comfortable, quiet, and well-built — just like most other Audi sedans. Stylistically, it feels pretty similar to its smaller, gasoline-powered step-sibling, the S5 hatchback. More than just styling, though, the S6 e-tron is nearly as enjoyable to drive and without compromise when it comes to the overall experience.