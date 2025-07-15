2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Review: Sublime Engine Leaves Only The Manual Question

More than just a quick and stylish luxury sedan, the CT5-V Blackwing is the ultimate hooligan's four-door muscle car. But instead of being adept at only straight-line endeavours, the CT5-V Blackwing has razor-sharp handling, and a crisp six-speed manual that combine to make it a rare commodity in its class.

Powered by a monstrous supercharged V8, the Blackwing has tire-shredding power, and with suspension upgrades via the Precision package it harnesses that power to become a canyon carver's dream and any track-day-enthusiast's weapon. It's preposterous in the best of ways.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

For 2025, the CT5-V Blackwing gets a series of updates: it's re-styled, updated with Cadillac's latest tech, and bathed in its newest paint colors. Up front, the CT5 gets a new vibe via a redesigned grille and new front lighting. The Blackwing gets new aero bits and a new optional carbon-fiber splitter. Inside, the CT5 gets a 33-inch touchscreen display that spans the distance between the center console and the driver's display. All part of a more modern package.