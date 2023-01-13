GM's Super Cruise Is An Impressive Hands-Free Driver Assist, But It's Not For Everyone

Super Cruise is an add-on feature for a select collection of 2018 to 2023 model-year Cadillacs, along with some GMC and Chevrolet models; some, but not all, are able to utilize the automatic lane-changing function included in the latest iteration of the system. On the Escalade it's a $2,500 option, though it's only available on the $91,095 Premium Luxury trim and above. At the car level, it uses multiple cameras to scan the areas ahead and behind the car, as well as to identify the lines of a highway lane. Sensors are employed to maintain distance from other vehicles while the car itself can accelerate, brake and steer enough to keep the Cadillac in the center of the lane.

A key part of Super Cruise is that it only works on major highways, and specifically ones that Cadillac has deemed compatible with the system. While initially this was a handful of major national highways, most highways are now compatible. As part of Cadillac's connected service, the system will use GPS data to determine if you're on a compatible highway. If not, or if you're just on a side street, only adaptive cruise control will engage. If you are, then the system receives LiDAR-scanned data of the highway you're on so the vehicle knows where each lane and bend is.

What's important to reiterate is that the driver is always in control and must be paying attention to what's going on, something that would make itself very evident during my time putting this system to use.