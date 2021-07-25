New Super Cruise features coming to six 2022 year model GM vehicles

Most automakers are working on autonomous and semi-autonomous driving features for vehicles. Autonomous driving is seen as a method of improving safety on the roads and convenience for drivers and passengers. GM calls its semi-autonomous driving system Super Cruise, and it recently announced that it was bringing new Super Cruise capabilities to six additional 2022 year model vehicles.

The new features will be added to the vehicles in the first quarter of 2022. GM says that Super Cruise is the industry’s first true hands-free driver-assistance technology allowing drivers to drive without hands on the steering wheel on more than 200,000 miles compatible roads in the US and Canada. Among the new features added to the vehicles are trailering, automatic lane change, and enhanced navigation display.

With the new trailering capability, customers will be able to tow the boat, camper, and other items while driving hands-free. Automatic lane change capability allows the vehicle to indicate when a lane change is optimal and initiate the lane change while following proper signaling protocols. In addition, the enhanced navigation display helps drivers to understand when roads are compatible with Super Cruise.

Compatible rules will be displayed in the in-vehicle navigation system for vehicles equipped with embedded Google Maps app. The system will also show routes available for hands-free driving during route selection. The new features will be added to Super Cruise-enabled vehicles including the Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5, Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Hummer EV Pickup, and the GMC Sierra.

By 2023, GM says that Super Cruise will be available on 22 vehicle models. Super Cruise launched in 2017 as a feature in the Cadillac brand and has been expanded since its launch. According to GM, approximately 10 million miles have been driven by customers using Super Cruise across the US and Canada since it launched.