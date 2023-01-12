2023 Cadillac Escalade Review: Five Stars And Stripes

The main screen has all your typical features ranging from navigation to car settings. Many of these functions are keyed to individual apps and are laid out tablet-style on a big page. Thankfully, also like a tablet, there's a menu bar where the most-used commands can be placed, and it's just as easy to customize with a simple drag-and-drop motion. There's also a huge collection of cameras and sensors on board to give the driver a "spot" while they manage the massive car and potentially unruly rear-seat rider. All sorts of pre-collision alerts and emergency braking, parking assist, and cross traffic alerts are available. Essentially, the car is looking out for you in just about every way that you'd wish it to, while on the road or even when maneuvering in tight spaces.

All of this is also tied into the available Super Cruise, a hands-free drive assist mode where the Cadillac can take control of most functions under driver supervision. This mode only works on the highway and even then, only on specific ones that have been LiDAR mapped and approved, though at this point most of the major ones in North America are compatible.

When the driver is ready, a couple button presses will engage the mode and the Escalade will drive along with its adaptive cruise control while the map data and lane-keep assist help the car follow the road. In its latest form, Super Cruise-enabled vehicles can automatically change lanes if it notices that traffic is moving faster in the next one over. In the meantime, the driver is free to take their hands off the wheel, though they still need to be attentive for many reasons, and the system does monitor their face to make sure they're still paying attention.