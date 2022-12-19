2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Review: Excess Comes As Standard

Driving on the highway I'm a little bummed my tester doesn't have Super Cruise, Cadillac's excellent hands-free driving assistance feature. Yep, this is definitely a sad trombone moment for me. I've sampled Super Cruise on other vehicles, and while you still have to pay attention to the road with this technology, the hands-free element is pretty dope. It's $2,500 well-spent.

However, I have the second-best thing, adaptive cruise control. I set it for 70 miles per hour and let the big SUV work its magic. I don't quite trust that the Escalade will stop in time when traffic in my lane decides to slow to a crawl, but it eventually gets there, although my foot covers the brake the entire time.

I look to my left and the neighboring lane is free and clear ahead of me, although with an econobox rapidly approaching. But hey, I've got 682 horsepower and 653 pound-feet of torque under my right foot. I crank the wheel to the left, stomp on the throttle, and I'm up to speed in no time. The supercharger is blowing out 10 pounds of boost and I can hear the tell-tale whine as I leave my old lane-mates behind. Cadillac says the Escalade-V can scoot from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds and, although I don't have a stopwatch with me, I have no reason to doubt that claim. There is even a launch control feature for maximum acceleration.

The rest of my highway drive is great. The seats here are very comfortable, the 36-speaker stereo system is bumping out tunes on the built-in Spotify, and the exhaust that is really loud under acceleration has calmed down now that I'm traveling at a steady speed.

However, I notice that the infotainment doesn't have the quickest reaction times. Sure, it's easy to use with intuitive menus, but there is a pause when I tap the steering wheel buttons to switch between presets. It's a small thing but with a starting price of right around $150,000, I expect more.