GM's Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving Is Getting A Huge Expansion

GM, just like Tesla, Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen, Ford, and other giant automakers, is working towards autonomous technology to stay ahead of the competition. Its advanced driver assistance system is known as Super Cruise, and it was first used on the Cadillac CT6 in 2017. A lot has improved since then, and GM has introduced it to other vehicles under its umbrella. We tried it on the 2021 Cadillac Escalade following some enhancements from GM and were impressed by how well it performed.

Besides allowing you to take your hands off the wheel, Super Cruise is designed to accelerate, brake, and stay in lane without the driver's input. It can also overtake and change lanes on a few models. However, one of the biggest limitations of GM's Super Cruise is that it's not available on all road networks across North America, as you have to be on a mapped divided highway for it to work. But GM has announced today that it's planning to expand the Super Cruise road network in the U.S. and Canada.