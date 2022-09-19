2022 BMW Alpina XB7 Review: An Absurd SUV

The idea of hucking a three-row crossover — tipping the scales right at three tons empty — into a switchback at something approaching triple the recommended speed felt as enticing as it was insane. After all, we had all three rows occupied as to properly test the 2022 BMW Alpina XB7 and its people shuttling abilities. My wife, however, is prone to both motion sickness and vertigo, while I do everything I can to avoid spending a ton of time detailing the interiors of cars. So any properly spirited driving in the biggest Alpina yet was done solo, whereas when full up I switched the driving mode toggle to the "Comfort" position.

Too bad, as the two-lanes suggested by Google Maps as we traversed a number of towns in a daylong adventure to visit potential colleges for my eldest child were delightfully sinuous. This journey was a simple drive through each campus to see if my daughter felt like she might want to consider a proper visit: I'm most certainly not rolling up on a formal meeting with financial aid counselors in a luxury SUV that costs as much as some houses. We save the baller stuff for drop-offs at homecoming dances and the like.