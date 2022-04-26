The 15 Best Cadillacs Of All Time

Presidential limousines have a history that stretches back as far as the auto industry itself. Taft was the first president to have official White House automobiles, which included a White Steamer, a Baker Electric, and Pierce-Arrows, according to Autoweek. Presidents have since then ridden in Lincolns, Packards, Chryslers, and Cadillacs, including the current POTUS.

President Biden rides in a highly modified Cadillac that was put into service in 2018. General Motors has had the contract to build special vehicles for the president since the Clinton era, and the current one, commonly referred to as the Beast, is a wholly unique vehicle. To start, it shares no structure or body panels with any production Cadillac and is most likely riding on the chassis of a GMC heavy truck like the Kodiak or Topkick. Details of the car are heavily guarded secrets of the Secret Service. However, some details are known about it. According to Motor Biscuit, it has an on-board fire suppression system, advanced digital communications, hermetically sealed climate system, Kevlar-reinforced tires, bullet-proof glass, armored doors, and probably weighs about 22,000 pounds. It is essentially a military-grade transport in Cadillac guise.

Other details of the car will never be known as retired presidential vehicles are destroyed to protect security details, except for those saved for museums. Regardless of the secrecy surrounding the Beast, it is an impressive car. And whether it is traveling the streets of Ohio or on a state visit to New Dehli, it demands respect.