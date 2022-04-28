What Is Tesla Autopilot?

As if making the switch from fossil fuels to all-electric wasn't enough, EVs brought even more to the table: self-driving car technologies. Tesla, the leading EV maker in the world with more than 930,000 vehicles delivered in 2021 (via Best Selling Cars), is also the leader in autonomous car tech. The NHTSA explains that self-driving is a utopic vision of the future, one in which cars will be able to drive without human intervention or supervision.

The road safety agency created six levels of autonomous driving ranging from 0 to 5. As of 2022, most new vehicles come with Level 1 and Level 2 features, which include parking assist, emergency braking, lane change assistance, and others. Tesla is among the few automakers testing out Level 3 autonomous driving tech — in this case, with its Full Self Driving (FSD) beta software. Tesla cars using FSD drive under supervision from the driver who needs to be ready to intervene at all times.

In the years since autonomous driving technology was first introduced, automakers have been competing to provide users with the smartest cars. Smart features in EVs have become one of the main differentiators between brands for potential buyers. While self-driving still faces resistance, the public is slowly embracing the technology as features like parking assistance becomes more common, helping alleviate safety concerns.