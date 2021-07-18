Tesla offers Full Self-Driving Capability as a subscription

It’s looking more and more like the future of buying an automobile will include features that you have to pay for each month. We have seen several automakers offer subscriptions to services like improved navigation more in recent years. Now Tesla has a new subscription service for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability. Typically, FSD adds about $10,000 purchase price of the new Tesla vehicle.

Someone who doesn’t plan to keep the vehicle very long or may be leasing the Tesla likely wouldn’t want to pay that extra $10,000. As an alternative, the automaker has now announced FSD can be purchased as a subscription, with pricing that varies depending on the Autopilot system the vehicle offers. Tesla vehicles that feature Basic Autopilot functionality can be upgraded to FSD for $199 per month.

Tesla vehicles equipped with Enhanced Autopilot can be upgraded to FSD capability for $99 per month. All Tesla vehicles are eligible for the subscription service if they feature Full Self-Driving computer 3.0 or higher and Basic Autopilot or Enhanced Autopilot. Users can check their Autopilot configuration using the vehicle touchscreen under controls – software – additional vehicle information.

Tesla notes that any hardware upgrade to the FSD computer is not included in the monthly subscription price. The good news is that installing an FSD computer in Tesla vehicles that didn’t come with one from the factory is an option and can be scheduled via the Tesla app.

For owners of vehicles that are compatible with FSD, a subscription can be made via the Upgrades menu in the Tesla app or via the Tesla Account. Monthly subscription rates aren’t prorated for those beginning in the middle of the month. You cancel at the beginning of the month, and if you have already paid, FSD capability remains until the next billing cycle.