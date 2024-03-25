2024 Audi RS 7 Performance Review: The Price Of Speed And Self-Awareness

Some cars delight in driving fast. The RS 7 may not hit the gas pedal itself, but it's far, far too easy to glance down on the highway and find you're doing well north of 80 mph without even realizing it. Legal speeds feel like dawdling, the thrum of the V8 and the impressive degree of sound insulation (dialed-back for 2024, but still mighty effective) conspiring to hold the real world at arm's length.

That's marvelous for long-distance road trips — a two-hour jaunt back home from the airport felt like a doddle — but the Audi's stacked superlatives leave you feeling like you barely if ever, tap any significant percentage of its overall potential. No, the RS 7 isn't the only performance car that'll be past 70 mph before you hit the redline in third gear, but combine that with its bubble-like isolation and you realize you truly do need an Autobahn or a private track to make (and hear) the most of it.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Ironically, then, I think I had more fun — or, at the very least, more frequent and legal fun — in the RS 7's little sibling. The 2024 Audi RS 5 Sportback we reviewed recently looks like you put the RS 7 through a photocopier at the 80% scale setting, and with 444 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque, its 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine is smaller and less potent. The upshot, though, is that you feel like you're actually able to make the most of that power.