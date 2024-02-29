2024 Audi RS 5 Sportback Review: This Is What Fun Sounds Like

With automakers hurtling into electrification, you'd be forgiven for assuming the pickings were slim when it comes to sub-$100k gas-powered playthings. Instead, those with a decent-sized toy budget but some lingering demands around practicality find themselves unexpectedly well catered for, not least with the 2024 Audi RS 5 Sportback. While its coupe-inspired four-door form may still trigger branding questions, letting nomenclature dissuade you would mean missing out on something genuinely fun.

About as long as an Audi A4, the RS 5 Sportback exaggerates its stance by being slightly lower and wider. It's handsome, too, in a way that some big-grilled rivals from other automakers seem to have given up on. The Audi's maw is large, but proportional, topped with a charming row of nostril-style hood vent slots. The swooping roofline emphasizes the long dash-to-axle ratio; the whole thing looks taut and muscular, but not comedically so.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Nineteen-inch wheels are standard (there are optional 20-inchers on this particular car), and though the Nardo Gray paintwork may feel a little played-out by this point, there's no denying that the RS 5 looks good in it.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The $10,300 Competition package unlocks a 180 mph top speed and adds sport direct steering and a coilover suspension system with sport sway bars. For the most part, though, it's an appearance package, though an excellent one: 20-inch bi-color 5-Y-spoke wheels shod in Pirelli P Zero Corsa rubber, a sport exhaust system with matte black tailpipes, and lashings of matching trim, front and rear diffusers, and badging.