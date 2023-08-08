2024 Lucid Air Sapphire First Drive: Supercar-Shaming EV Outshines Plaid

Lucid mounts its Michelins on staggered 20 and 21-inch wheels, the latter measuring an inch taller than the biggest available on the Pure. But on the Pure, optioning the 20-inchers drops the all-important range figure down to only 384 miles, versus 410 miles with 19s—not great, and not worth the stylistic improvement to my eye. More importantly, quite surprising that wheels and tires can make such a difference.

To help overcome such concerns, Sapphire will launch with a second generation of Lucid's aero discs available as an option for the wheels. But Lucid also developed the Sapphire's Pilot Sport 4S tires with Michelin specifically to optimize range: they have a hard compound on the center of the tread, which transitions to essentially Cup 2 rubber on the shoulder so that, when called upon, grip dutifully increases.

And the tires do lean, without a doubt and almost more noticeably than anything this side of off-roading, because the Sapphire adds around 150 pounds to the Pure's curb weight, for a total of 5,336 pounds. The extra motor only explains part of that additional weight, though, because the Sapphire also gets a 118-kWh battery that allows for an absurd EPA-official 427 miles of range. Yep, that's more than any EV currently on the market not built by Lucid—not bad for the fastest car I've ever driven, and one that mostly manages to mask the overall weight during spirited driving.