Lucid Air Price Cut Gives Tesla Model S A Stronger EV Rival

Lucid has once again revised the pricing of its Air electric sedan, bringing two of its trims under the $100,000 mark. The entry-level Air Pure model now starts at $82,400, down from the old sticker price of $83,975 and an original ask of $87,400. The mid-tier Air Touring gets the most notable price cut. This one now begins at $95,000 (or with a $1,149 monthly payment plan spanning across three years), down from $107,400.

The flagship Grand Touring variant now goes for $125,600, a notch below the previous asking price of around $138,000 in the US. The updated pricing is now listed as a banner update on the company's official website. This won't be the first time that Lucid is doling out financial incentives to move more units as the competition heats up, and the price cuts are only getting more aggressive. In February 2023, Lucid started offering a direct credit benefit worth $7,500 on select Air Touring and Air Grand Touring configurations.

Back then, a Lucid executive told CNBC that the company thinks its "customers still deserve a $7,500 credit for choosing an EV." Lucid's latest price reduction comes in the wake of Tesla and Ford slashing the price of their EV portfolio, but the key objective isn't identical. While Tesla and Ford served price cuts so that some of their cars could qualify for the federal EV tax credit, even Lucid's most affordable Air trim is far too pricey to qualify for the tax benefit.