2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS Review: Luxury Electric Car Feels Flagship-Special

When they're calling you "the electric S-Class," you've got to be good. The specter of Mercedes-Benz's benchmark big sedan looms large over the EQS, the first all-electric sedan from the German automaker as it wades into a segment until now defined by (relative) upstarts like Tesla and Lucid Motors. To demonstrate the seriousness of its intent, it has supplied a de-facto flagship, too: the 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

It keeps the swooping, almost comically smoothed silhouette of its 'Benz-branded siblings, but upgrades the dual motors for 649 horsepower and 700 lb-f of torque. Boost mode temporarily sends word to the engine room to go above and beyond, briefly nudging those numbers to 751 hp and 752 lb-ft. The result is 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds, not the swiftest in the EV set but still astonishing considering Mercedes hasn't compromised a jot on luxury inside.

You pay handsomely for that pairing, of course. Base price is $147,500 (plus $1,050 destination), and EPA range — on paper — clocking in at 277 miles makes this more reminiscent of the Porsche Taycan (rated for 199-246 miles, model depending) than the long-legged Lucid Air with its 500+ mile rating.