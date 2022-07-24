Driving The Outrageous Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX Defies Expectations

Despite the big range claims, despite the crazy styling, after driving the Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX concept I can tell you that going a long way on a single charge isn't, in fact, what this wild one-off electric car is all about. I expected a hyper-focused, borderline-spartan assembly of pared-back parts that would bootstrap their way to the finish line. Instead, I found arguably the most compelling Mercedes I've driven in a decade.

Arriving two years after a self-imposed challenge to build an EV capable of driving a thousand kilometers — or about 621 miles — the VISION EQXX is not, sadly, headed to production. That means we won't get to see how bizarrely it sits alongside the automaker's more familiar models in dealerships: a sci-fi oddity landed amid earthbound fare.

It looks like no other Mercedes-Benz, with its compact fascia, swooping roofline, and narrower rear track. There's something slightly retro about it, though ironically it's still more sedan-like than the EQS. Pop-out door handles and expansive light bars at the front and rear are a nod to production models, too.