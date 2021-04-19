2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB electric SUV gets 3 rows and a US release

Mercedes-Benz’s electric SUV range is gaining a new family member, and the 2022 EQB could end up being the most practical so far. While it may not be quite as eye-catching – or, for that matter, as luxurious – as the lavish EQS announced last week, the EQB will have space for up to seven and a decent amount of their luggage, too.

It’s making its debut at the Auto Shanghai 2021 show today, and indeed the model you see here is the China/Euro-specific version. That will be produced in Beijing, Mercedes says, and launch in the country later this year; a European release will begin in 2021 as well.

That leaves would-be US drivers of the electric SUV waiting a little longer, with the EQB expected to arrive in America come 2022. It’ll be offered in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, with various different battery capacities. In Europe and China that will start from 66.5 kWh – with a specific long-range version planned – though US specs haven’t been confirmed yet.

It’s based on the GLB, measuring in at just over 15 feet long and 6 feet wide. The third row will be sized for people up to 5 feet 4 inches tall, Mercedes says, as well as being suitable for child seats. The second row, meanwhile, will have adjustable backrest angles and 5.5-inches of fore/aft sliding. There’s up to 60 cu-ft of trunk space with all the seats collapsed, or 16/17 cu-ft in the 5-/7-seat configurations with them up.

Up to 20-inch wheels will be offered, light-alloys with bi- or tri-color designs, and with optional rose gold or blue contrast trim. LED headlamps and taillamps are standard, plus roof rails, and there’s a fiber-optic light strip crossing the front grille.

Exact specifications will vary depending on region. In China, for example, there’ll be just one: a flagship-spec EQB with AMG Line styling and 288 horsepower to play with. European versions will get the choice of FWD/AWD and different power and battery sizes, with more than 268 hp on offer depending on configuration.

For charging, there’s 11 kW AC Level 2 support and up to 100 kW DC fast charging. Mercedes says you’ll see a 10-80 percent top-up in just over 30 minutes. The Navigation with Electric Intelligence system will factor in charging stop-overs for journeys that exceed the current battery level, while also prepping the pack temperature to the optimum level before you arrive to plug in.

Inside, there’s a digital cockpit running MBUX, Mercedes’ infotainment system, plus backlit trim and rose gold detailing. Active Lane Keeping Assist and Active Brake Assist are standard, while the Driving Assistance Package – with more active safety and assistance systems – will be optional.

Production of the 2022 EQB is expected to kick off later in 2021, Mercedes says. China-destined cars will be made at the German-Chinese joint venture BBAC in Beijing, while European models will be built at the Hungarian Mercedes-Benz plant in Kecskemét. Pricing and full specifications will be confirmed closer to launch.