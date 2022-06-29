The Head-Turning Mileage Mercedes-Benz's VISION EQXX Gets On One Charge

German legacy automaker Mercedes-Benz unveiled its latest Vision EQXX concept car at CES 2022. According to Mercedes-Benz, its latest concept is taking battery-electric efficiency to new heights and is exploring a new frontier in long-range EV travel. "The Mercedes Vision EQXX is how we imagine the future of electric cars," said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG.

The Vision EQXX is more than just a showcase of swoopy lines and low-slung bodily proportions; it's a glimpse of what's to come from the three-pointed star following the debut of the EQS electric luxury sedan in 2021. Edmunds tested the EQS 450+ in November 2021, and it covered 422 miles of real-world EV range to set a new range record. However, the EQXX can go farther than that.

Upon launch, Mercedes claims the Vision EQXX can travel up to 620 miles on a single charge, consuming an unbelievable 10 kWh per 62 miles or energy consumption of about 6 miles per kWh, easily outranking the industry's most efficient production EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and Lucid Air thanks to its slippery shape and class-leading 0.17 drag coefficient.