The Head-Turning Mileage Mercedes-Benz's VISION EQXX Gets On One Charge
German legacy automaker Mercedes-Benz unveiled its latest Vision EQXX concept car at CES 2022. According to Mercedes-Benz, its latest concept is taking battery-electric efficiency to new heights and is exploring a new frontier in long-range EV travel. "The Mercedes Vision EQXX is how we imagine the future of electric cars," said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG.
The Vision EQXX is more than just a showcase of swoopy lines and low-slung bodily proportions; it's a glimpse of what's to come from the three-pointed star following the debut of the EQS electric luxury sedan in 2021. Edmunds tested the EQS 450+ in November 2021, and it covered 422 miles of real-world EV range to set a new range record. However, the EQXX can go farther than that.
Upon launch, Mercedes claims the Vision EQXX can travel up to 620 miles on a single charge, consuming an unbelievable 10 kWh per 62 miles or energy consumption of about 6 miles per kWh, easily outranking the industry's most efficient production EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and Lucid Air thanks to its slippery shape and class-leading 0.17 drag coefficient.
From Germany to France
Numbers are meaningless until you put them to the test, and Mercedes-Benz did just that. On April 5, 2022, Mercedes took the Vision EQXX on a road trip from Sindelfingen, Germany, to the Côte d'Azur in Cassis, France, and it completed the 12-hour journey by traveling 626 miles on a single full charge from its 100 kWh battery. "The Vision EQXX is the most efficient Mercedes ever built," added Källenius. "It underpins our strategic aim to 'Lead in Electric.'"
There's more. Upon arriving in France, Mercedes claims the Vision EQXX had about 15% of charge left, good for 87 miles of driving range. The Vision EQXX's incredible single-charge journey recorded an average consumption of 8.7 kWh per 62 miles/100 km, setting a new efficiency record. The best part is Mercedes did it at regular road speeds with fast-lane cruising up to 87 mph on the German autobahn.
From Stuttgart to Silverstone
Mercedes didn't stop at 626 miles per full charge. The automaker requested an Autobahn closure and a cross-country diversion near Stuttgart in planning its next record-breaking attempt: going from Stuttgart, Germany, to Silverstone in the United Kingdom on a single full charge, a 747-mile (1,202 km) tour across the Eurotunnel. It completed its journey on June 23 after 14 hours and 30 minutes of real-world driving, averaging a speed of 52 mph along the way.
The icing on the cake was when Dutch racing driver Nyck de Vries of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E racing team completed 11 laps around Silverstone after the EQXX arrived at Britain's legendary racetrack, and he didn't take it easy with the car. Instead of hypermiling or feathering the throttle pedal to conserve energy, de Vries took it to the extreme and pushed the EQXX around Silverstone to its 87 mph maximum speed.
Something's telling us this isn't the last we'll be hearing from the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX, particularly its endurance on long road trips. And even though the EQXX is still in concept form, Mercedes has made it clear that the range, efficiency, and technological merits of the EQXX will trickle down to series-production Mercedes vehicles.