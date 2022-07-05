2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE First Drive: Electrified Luxury Gets A Sports Upgrade

It's still a bit of a handful since there are only so many physics AMG can defy. The 5,500-pound-plus sedan is capable of some amazing things, but it's a business-luxury car with some hefty electronic components to lug around. As such, it feels far more manageable than its more senior sibling, the EQS, but it's not a light and encouraging plaything. For all the goodwill the EQE AMG builds up with its power and handling, the braking struggles to impress in the same manner. There are three regeneration settings that go from mild to hard, and these influence how much of the system's power recuperation components slow the car down over the brakes. While cruising, the sensation between the two is distinct, but when in a sporty setting, it's difficult to tell if they're helping or hindering. Even with the third setting – off – the brakes are spongy and require very hard and early braking to slow the sedan down before a turn-in.

Despite all of this capability, or more accurately because of it, there's an inherent disconnect with the AMG EQE. Power is tuned to "feel" like a traditional sports car, the audio system pipes in noises to "sound" like one too, and with all the electronics taking care of business, the AMG feels like a simulation of a sports car rather than an actual one. The sensation is that of driving in a VR racing game; it's still fun and capable, but it lacks an emotional sensation which AMG is known to deliver on. This is not to suggest the car needs to drive "worse" to satisfy the abstract notion of driver gratification, but the EQE demonstrates how tricky it is to balance these aspects out in this relatively early era of all-electric luxury performance.