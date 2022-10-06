The Electric Cars That Get Free Electrify America Fast Charging In The US

This list is not exhaustive (via Kelly Blue Book and Edmunds) and will be updated as more deals are announced. Remember that not all free charging deals come with unlimited free charging. Some offer free charging with time caps, while others come with charging credits, and the amount of charging sessions would typically vary on location, electricity costs, etc.

Audi

The Audi e-tron GT leaves the dealership with three years of free Dc fast charging, while the Audi e-tron SUV and Audi Q4 e-tron have 250 kWh worth of free DC fast charging for two years.

BMW

The new BMW i4 sedan and iX SUV have 30 minutes of free DC fast charging for two years.

Ford

Legacy automaker Ford offers the new Mustang Mach-E crossover, Ford F-150 Lighting, and E-Transit with two years of free 250 kWh DC fast charging.

Genesis

South Korean luxury automaker Genesis offers the GV60 electric crossover with 30 minutes of free DC fast charging for two years.

Hyundai

The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 crossover has 30 minutes of free DC fast charging for two years. In addition, the Hyundai Kona Electric has three years of free DC fast charging.

Kia

The Kia EV6 comes with 1,000 kWh of complimentary DC fast charging for three years. In addition, the Kia Niro EV is available with 500 kWh of free DC fast charging (via Cleantechnica).

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz EVs like the EQB, EQS, and EQE get two years of free 30 minutes DC fast charging.

Polestar

The Polestar 2 comes with 30 minutes of free DC fast charging for two years.

Porsche

The Porsche Taycan gets free 30-minute DC fast charging for three years.

Volkswagen

The VW ID.4 has free 30-minute DC fast-charging sessions for three years.

Volvo

The Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge come with 250 kWh of free DC fast charging for three years. Buyers of both EVs also get a free one-year subscription to Electrify America Pass Plus.