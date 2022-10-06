The Electric Cars That Get Free Electrify America Fast Charging In The US
Automakers typically offer free charging as an additional incentive for purchasing a new electric car. Early Tesla models like the Model S and Model X came with unlimited free charging via the brand's proprietary Supercharger network. However, Tesla revoked unlimited free supercharging in 2016 and capped the free charging amount to 400 kWh per year. It also utilizes a referral program that offers free Supercharging miles on select Tesla EVs. But what about other EVs?
New and legacy automakers have teamed up with fast-charging networks like Electrify America, ChargePoint, EVgo, and SemaConnect to offer free charging to some new long-range EVs. But with the number of new EVs released to the market, an average consumer may find it confusing to discern which electric car comes with free charging from a particular charging network.
We compiled a short list of new electric cars in the U.S. to come with free fast charging from Electrify America. Electrify America is a VW Group of America subsidiary with more than 780 charging locations and more than 2,600 charging units across the continental United States (via Electrify America). VW established the charging network in 2016.
New EVs with free Electrify America fast charging
This list is not exhaustive (via Kelly Blue Book and Edmunds) and will be updated as more deals are announced. Remember that not all free charging deals come with unlimited free charging. Some offer free charging with time caps, while others come with charging credits, and the amount of charging sessions would typically vary on location, electricity costs, etc.
Audi
The Audi e-tron GT leaves the dealership with three years of free Dc fast charging, while the Audi e-tron SUV and Audi Q4 e-tron have 250 kWh worth of free DC fast charging for two years.
BMW
The new BMW i4 sedan and iX SUV have 30 minutes of free DC fast charging for two years.
Ford
Legacy automaker Ford offers the new Mustang Mach-E crossover, Ford F-150 Lighting, and E-Transit with two years of free 250 kWh DC fast charging.
Genesis
South Korean luxury automaker Genesis offers the GV60 electric crossover with 30 minutes of free DC fast charging for two years.
Hyundai
The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 crossover has 30 minutes of free DC fast charging for two years. In addition, the Hyundai Kona Electric has three years of free DC fast charging.
Kia
The Kia EV6 comes with 1,000 kWh of complimentary DC fast charging for three years. In addition, the Kia Niro EV is available with 500 kWh of free DC fast charging (via Cleantechnica).
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EVs like the EQB, EQS, and EQE get two years of free 30 minutes DC fast charging.
Polestar
The Polestar 2 comes with 30 minutes of free DC fast charging for two years.
Porsche
The Porsche Taycan gets free 30-minute DC fast charging for three years.
Volkswagen
The VW ID.4 has free 30-minute DC fast-charging sessions for three years.
Volvo
The Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge come with 250 kWh of free DC fast charging for three years. Buyers of both EVs also get a free one-year subscription to Electrify America Pass Plus.