2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE First Drive: More Of A Good Thing For Less

If there's an internal-combustion engine (ICE) model in the Mercedes-Benz lineup you've been yearning to snag as an all-electric vehicle, you shouldn't have to wait too much longer. The German automotive mainstay declared its intentions to make a battery EV alternative for every series in its stable by 2024 or 2025, headline of a week-long electrification media blitz in Germany and France in early April.

That's where we took first drives of both of the new EQE electric executive sedans, the 2023 EQE 350+ and the 2023 EQE 500 4MATIC, which are scheduled to hit US shores sometime in the fall of 2022. While you might consider the EQE electrics as the similarly-sized counterpart to the gas-powered E-Class sedan, they're perhaps more accurately thought of as smaller-sized versions of the electric EQS 450+ and EQS 580 4MATIC luxury sedans, which themselves are more than merely electrified S-Class cars.

After the EQS, the EQE is the second model built on Mercedes' scalable EVA2 electric platform, with further models to come this year. The EQE sedans possess more mainstream specs compared to the EQS for things like size, acceleration, battery pack and output power, horsepower, and torque. However, the EQE sedans will also have lower prices than the EQS 450+ ($102,310 base price) and EQS 580 4MATIC ($125,900 base price), which may make them more attractive Mercedes options to people considering upscale electric sedans like the Lucid Air ($77,400 base) or the BMW i4 ($55,400 base). Final US pricing for the EQE sedan should be announced later this year.