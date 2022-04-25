2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Review: Electric Personality

From the front, the C40 Recharge is a familiar beast. Indeed, to around the B-pillar, it's the same car as the XC40 Recharge. That's no bad thing: chunky styling, clean detailing, and tried-and-true elements like the Thor's hammer headlamps leave it looking modern but not too outlandish. If your perception of electrification has been shaped by weirdly-smoothed iterations of Prius over the years, the Volvo feels like a breath of fresh air.

The difference, of course, is the rear. Where the XC40 Recharge keeps the practical flat roofline and regular hatch of its gas-powered sibling, the C40 Recharge swaps it for a sleeker — and less practical — tapering rear. With segmented taillights that stretch up the rear pillars along with a neat spoiler, it's a good looking evolution.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

There are upsides and downsides to that change, mind. One benefit is to aerodynamics, with the curvaceous roofline leaving the C40 Recharge ever so slightly more efficient than its crossover cousin. Admittedly, we're not talking game-changing range increases here: the EPA says you'll get 226 miles from the C40 Recharge, a whopping three miles more.

As for the downsides, they affect both rear seat passengers and — unexpectedly, perhaps — the driver. Headroom in the second row dips by around 2.4 inches, meaning taller adults may find themselves feeling more squashed. More frustrating is the poor rear visibility. It's not so much that the viewing area out of the rear glass is small, as that it's too low down, limiting how far back in your lane you can see. Thankfully the side mirrors are of a decent size, as you'll be relying on them a lot.

Cargo space is also slightly compromised, courtesy of the sloping rear glass. An XC40 Recharge will hold 15.3 cu-ft in its trunk; the C40 Recharge manages 14.6 cu-ft. It's worth noting, though, that the loss is effectively all above the waistline: if you never load above the cargo cover, you'll not really be impacted. As for the front trunk, that holds the same 0.7 cu-ft: a useful place to store the charging cable, puncture repair kit, and other small items.