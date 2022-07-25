2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB SUV First Drive: Entry-Level Electric Feels Reassuringly Normal

Getting onboard with Mercedes-Benz's vision of electrification in the U.S. has been a six-figure affair until now, but the arrival of the 2022 EQB SUV promises to change all that. Where the EQS Sedan — effectively an all-electric S-Class — carries a $102k sticker, the EV version of the GLB SUV starts at a far more reasonable $54,500 (plus $1,050 destination).

That's before you factor in the $7,500 U.S. federal tax incentive for electric vehicles, at which point this diminutive EV with seating for up to seven starts to look even more intriguing. While the GLB's chunky styling might not make it the obvious choice for a zero-emissions sibling — where aerodynamics is even more important to delivering decent range — the compact SUV was in fact designed with an EV drivetrain from the outset.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

It's a strategy that, slipperiness through the air notwithstanding, makes a lot of sense given the U.S. market. SUVs are more popular than sedans, and though not Mercedes' best-selling model, the GLB nonetheless plays an important role in bringing new owners into the luxe clutches of the brand. Now, the 2022 EQB SUV is aiming to do the same in all-electric.