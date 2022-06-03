Mercedes' Cheapest Electric Car In The US Gets Official Pricing

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed pricing for its 2022 EQB EV, the all-electric version of its adorable GLB seven-seat compact SUV, and it's big news if you want to stick with the three-pointed star, ditch internal combustion, but don't have six-figures to spare. The newest Mercedes-Benz EQB would arrive at US dealerships in the summer of 2022 with the most affordable base prices in the segment. Starting at $56,800 (including $1,050 destination charges) for the base EQB 300 4MATIC Exclusive trim, you'll pay roughly $49,300 after deducting up to $7,500 in tax credits, making the 2022 EQB a veritable bargain in what's still a fairly rare niche, particularly the low-priced, seven-seat, all-electric crossover segment.

The cheapest Tesla Model Y Long Range starts at $64,990, and the seven-seat interior adds $3,000, making it about $18,700 dearer than the Mercedes EQB. Tesla vehicles are not currently eligible for federal tax credits for electric vehicles, whereas Mercedes-Benz and other rivals still haven't sold sufficient EVs in the US to reach the point where that incentive first tapers, then expires.