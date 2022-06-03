Mercedes' Cheapest Electric Car In The US Gets Official Pricing
German automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed pricing for its 2022 EQB EV, the all-electric version of its adorable GLB seven-seat compact SUV, and it's big news if you want to stick with the three-pointed star, ditch internal combustion, but don't have six-figures to spare. The newest Mercedes-Benz EQB would arrive at US dealerships in the summer of 2022 with the most affordable base prices in the segment. Starting at $56,800 (including $1,050 destination charges) for the base EQB 300 4MATIC Exclusive trim, you'll pay roughly $49,300 after deducting up to $7,500 in tax credits, making the 2022 EQB a veritable bargain in what's still a fairly rare niche, particularly the low-priced, seven-seat, all-electric crossover segment.
The cheapest Tesla Model Y Long Range starts at $64,990, and the seven-seat interior adds $3,000, making it about $18,700 dearer than the Mercedes EQB. Tesla vehicles are not currently eligible for federal tax credits for electric vehicles, whereas Mercedes-Benz and other rivals still haven't sold sufficient EVs in the US to reach the point where that incentive first tapers, then expires.
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB: Performance, Range, and Equipment
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB is available in two forms, both with all-wheel drive: the base EQB 300 4MATIC packs 225 horsepower, while you get 288 horsepower in the EQB 350 4MATIC. Two trim variants are available: Exclusive and Pinnacle, with the former getting a premium sound system, inductive wireless charging (with NFC pairing), and Mercedes-Benz's Keyless-Go package. The Exclusive trim starts at $56,800 (EQB 300) and $60,350 (EQB 350). Meanwhile, the Pinnacle trim adds a panoramic roof, a surround-view camera, and a high-end Burmester surround sound audio. The EQB Pinnacle starts at $59,350 (EQB 300) and $61,400 (EQB 350), respectively.
Standard either way is a 66.5 kWh battery pack capable of an estimated 260 miles of range on the WLTP test cycle, which we reckon could be around 220-230 miles in the US EPA cycle. The Tesla Model Y has an advantage in this regard, capable of achieving up to 314 miles of EPA-rated driving range with its bigger 75 kWh battery pack. The Model Y will likely be quicker, too, although Mercedes-Benz has yet to reveal the EQB's official performance numbers.
Advanced Safety and Free Charging
Typical of a modern 'Benz, the EQB has active lane-keeping assist, blind-spot assist, and active brake assist with autonomous braking. Other standard features include a black-panel front grille, front and rear LED lights, and the latest generation of the brand's MBUX multimedia system with dual 10.25-inch screens. MBUX also features augmented reality navigation with electric intelligence that calculates the fastest route, finds the appropriate charging points, and adapts to the weather, topography, and driving style. It also preps the high-voltage battery to ensure the optimal charging temperature before you finally plug in.
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB comes with two years of Mercedes me Charge, a free charging package courtesy of the automaker's collaboration with Electrify America. Mercedes promises "a seamless and integrated payment function with simple billing processes" to accompany two years of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions across 2,600 DC fast-chargers across the USA. The first deliveries are arriving this summer, giving would-be Mercedes EV owners a far more attainable alternative to the capable but costly $102k+ EQS sedan.