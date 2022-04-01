2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS Sedan Price Revealed: Electric Shock

Mercedes-Benz has finally announced the price of its AMG EQS, the maker's first all-electric AMG model, and one we recently took for a spin. The model is as uniquely styled as it is impressive, boasting features that range from its 751 horsepower (with the Dynamic Plus package) to the 400-volt battery and estimated ability to go from zero to 60 mph in around 3.4 seconds.

Months after we got our look at the EV, Mercedes is finally back with official pricing on the model — and, as you'd expect, it won't come cheap. The Mercedes-AMG EQS is slated to hit dealerships in the U.S. starting this spring season, and it'll arrive with a base price of $147,500 (which doesn't include the $1,050 delivery and destination charge). Though the standard equipment boasts luxury at its foundation, U.S. buyers will be able to choose from the Pinnacle and Exclusive trim options.