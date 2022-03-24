Can These Slick EV Stations Make Charging A Treat Not A Chore?

Public EV charging stations are growing more prevalent, but there's always a way to do things better and more efficiently. At least, that's what Electrify America says about its newly announced line of EV stations. Detailed in its announcement today, Electrify America plans to roll out 150 of its upgraded battery energy storage systems (BESS) across America by the end of 2023, which store energy on-site and will decrease the load on the power grid.

The company also announced its "next-generation" facilities that can comfortably serve large groups of people at once; they're a significant step up from many existing charging spots, which may be something as basic as an EV charger in a grocery store parking lot.

Electric vehicles are slowly but surely gaining ground in the United States. Right now, it seems like one of the biggest concerns that some may have while contemplating the switch from fossil fuel-dependent vehicles to EVs is how often they'll be able to keep their vehicle charged up. Unlike cars that have traditionally relied on the diesel and gasoline available at gas stations across America, electric cars instead need to be recharged like any other portable electronic device.

The average American home is capable of providing enough power to fill Tesla's lithium battery overnight, but charging an electric vehicle while on the road is not quite as simple as plugging any phone into the wall.