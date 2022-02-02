Non-Tesla EVs can now use the Supercharger network in more places

Tesla has announced an expansion of a pilot program that allows non-Tesla owners to charge their electric vehicles using the company’s Supercharger network. Typically speaking, this EV charging network is reserved for Tesla owners. However, in an effort to increase EV adoption, the automaker recently opened up some of its Superchargers to cars from other manufacturers.

Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

The pilot program kicked off in November 2021, though it was limited to only 10 locations in the Netherlands. Tesla had said at the time of its initial announcement that it would eventually expand the pilot into other markets — and now, a few months later, that has finally happened. The EV maker noted that it had always anticipated making the Supercharger network available to non-Tesla EV owners.

As of its most recent update, Tesla’s support page for the pilot program now lists Norway and France as another two markets where the opportunity is “currently live.” In addition to EV owners who live in those three countries, Tesla says drivers who live in Belgium and Germany can also charge their vehicles at supported Superchargers when visiting Norway, France, and the Netherlands.

Nothing has changed for Tesla EV owners; they can, the company notes, continue to use Superchargers like usual. As well, Tesla says it “will be closely monitoring each site for congestion and listening to customers about their experiences.” As with the initial rollout, non-Tesla EV owners who want to use a Supercharger will need to download the Tesla app.

What about other markets?

Though Tesla has expanded the program’s availability, non-Tesla EV owners in most markets can’t utilize the Supercharger network at this time. On its website, Tesla explains that it plans to “aggressively expand” its Supercharger network.

This expansion will, in part, allow the company to eventually “welcome both Tesla and Non-Tesla drivers at every Supercharger worldwide.” That’s good news for EV owners who want maximum access to charging options, but it doesn’t provide any sort of timeline or specific dates.

“We’re starting with a select number of sites so that we can review the experience, monitor congestion and assess feedback before expanding,” Tesla explains. The key issue preventing a wider expansion at this time involves capacity, with the company going on to state, “Future sites will only be opened to Non-Tesla vehicles if there is available capacity.”

Though the company hasn’t revealed which markets may be next in line, it’s probably a safe bet that we’ll see availability continue to expand across Europe in the relatively near future.