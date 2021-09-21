2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS US pricing revealed: Should Tesla be worried?

US pricing for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS, the automaker’s flagship luxury sedan, has been confirmed, and it’s unexpectedly good news if you’re in the market for something other than a Tesla. Headed to US dealerships in fall 2021, the new EQS will start from $102,310 (plus destination), Mercedes confirmed today.

That will get you the rear-wheel drive 2022 EQS 450+ Sedan, with destination adding $1,050 on top of that. Eligible buyers may be able to get the $7,500 federal tax incentive for EVs, however, and any state and local incentives and rebates they could qualify for.

The 2022 EQS 580 4MATIC Sedan, meanwhile, will start at $119,110 (plus destination). That adds a second electric motor for all-wheel drive.

Where Mercedes’ options list is usually a phone directory-scale roster of possibilities, for the EQS the automaker is trying to keep things a little more straightforward. There’ll be three trims on offer, starting with Premium, then rising to Exclusive, and then finally Pinnacle. All three will be offered on both the EQS 450+ and EQS 580 4MATIC versions of the car.

In Premium trim, there’ll be a power tilt and sliding panoramic glass roof, leather seats with heating and ventilation for those up front, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support with a wireless charging pad. A Burmester Surround Sound audio system is standard, too, as is 10-degree rear-axle steering.

Premium trim also gets the Driver Assistance Package, 20-inch wheels on the EQS 450+, and 21-inch wheels on the EQS 580 4MATIC. Inside, the EQS 450+ has a 12.8-inch OLED portrait touchscreen in the center console, while the EQS 580 4MATIC has the MBUX Hyperscreen. Both have 64-color ambient lighting, EV-tailored navigation, and surround view.

The 2022 EQS 450+ Exclusive starts at $105,710 (plus destination), while the 580 4MATIC Exclusive starts at $122,510 (plus destination). It adds multicontour front massage seats, a head-up display, four-zone climate control, rapid-heating for the front seats, and the Air Balance Package.

Finally, the 2022 EQS 450+ Pinnacle starts at $108,510 (plus destination) and the 2022 EQS 580 4MATIC Pinnacle at $125,310 (plus destination). They get all the Premium and Exclusive trim features, plus power rear seats with memory, a comfort rear center armrest with wireless phone charging support, and additional USB-C ports for those in the back seats. They also get to enjoy heating and ventilation, and special comfort headrests.

As for range, the EPA is yet to weigh in with its official figures for the EQS, but Mercedes is quoting up to 487 miles on the WLTP cycle. We’re expecting a considerable dip from that on the tougher EPA test cycle. Taking some of the sting off that is an Electrify America charging offer, which will give EQS drivers complimentary 30 minute DC fast charging sessions for 24 months.

Of course, the comparison many will be making will be with Tesla’s Model S. That starts at $89,990 for the Model S Long Range, with 405 miles of range, and rises to $129,990 for the Model S Plaid with its 200 mph top speed. The reality is that the true Plaid competitor won’t arrive until Mercedes-AMG launches its version of the EQS, though even then its 751 horsepower won’t match the Tesla’s 1,020 hp.