Mercedes-AMG EQS all-electric performance luxury sedan hits 751 horses

AMG showed us what it could do with E Performance hybrids; now it’s the turn of the Mercedes-AMG EQS, its first all-electric sports sedan. Based on the standard EQS, it now packs up to 649 horsepower and a boost function that can crank that up to 751 hp for when you need a shot of maximum speed.

“The AMG EQS is the first all-electric ambassador in the performance segment, made in Affalterbach,” Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑AMG GmbH, explains. “It is tailor-made for car enthusiasts who are looking for a combination of innovative electric mobility in a luxurious ambience, coupled with sportiness and agile driving dynamics.”

Like the standard EQS, it’s based on the EVA2 group platform. The AMG EQS gets two electric motors – one for the front axle, one for the rear – for fully-variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. The standard AMG EQS will have 649 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque.

With the standard AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package, however, that can be increased to 751 hp in the RACE START mode with boost function. That also pushes torque temporarily to 752 lb-ft. 0-62 mph comes in an estimated 3.4 seconds, and top speed is limited to 155 mph.

Three levels of driver-adjustable recuperation can be switched between, and the Driver Assistance Package will automatically adjust according to the speed of vehicles ahead. The 107.8 kWh battery is standard, with 400 volt architecture. It has AMG-specific wiring, and a custom AMG battery management system. There are Comfort, Sport, and Sport+ drive modes.

Up to 200 kW DC fast charging is supported, and the AMG EQS can pre-condition the battery pack according to the current programmed route, for most efficient charging when you arrive.

Like the EQS, the suspension uses a four‑link axle at the front and a multi-link axle at the rear. AMG RIDE CONTROL+ is based on air suspension, with adaptive, electronically controlled adjustable damping along with rear-axle steering as standard. As with the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, the air suspension system has two pressure relief valves for greater control.

Standard is the AMG high-performance compound brake system with six-piston brake calipers, and single-piston brake calipers at the rear. AMG ceramic high-performance compound brakes are optional, with bigger front discs. The AMG EQS can also combine the forces of the electric recuperation with the hydraulic brake for maximizing slowing.

Inside, the MBUX Hyperscreen will be standard, spanning the dashboard with displays. There’ll be custom AMG graphics, along with the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package as standard. That has different audio for the EV, among other things, with adjustable levels.