Every 2023 Porsche Taycan Electric Car Is Getting A Range Bump

There's more good news for the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo and Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, which now offer 9.9% and 6.9% better range than before. The former now gets 222 miles of range (from 202), while the latter jumps from 215 miles to 230 miles. The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo could also go farther with a 9.3% improvement from 215 to 235 miles.

Meanwhile, the base Taycan sedan is EPA-rated at 208 miles, eight miles more than the outgoing 2022 variant. But if you opt for the Taycan sedan with the Performance Battery Plus option, it goes 7.5% farther at 242 miles compared to the previous 225 miles. In addition, the Taycan 4S sedan is now 3.5% more efficient and achieves 206 miles of range, while the Taycan 4S sedan with the 93.4 kWh battery is 3.5% better and achieves 235 miles of driving range.

Porsche USA

The 2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo sedan now achieves 238 miles of range, a 12.2% improvement from 212 miles. Finally, the Turbo S sedan now achieves 222 miles of range, a 10.4% increase from 201 miles. We find it strange the performance-oriented Taycan GTS (in both sedan and Sport Turismo) had no range improvements and remained at 246 miles and 233 miles, respectively.

Other updates include wireless Android Auto, Spotify, and an updated user interface for Taycan's PCM 6.0 infotainment system. Porsche adds the "precise scope" of the updates will depend on the software status of the particular Taycan regardless of age or body style.