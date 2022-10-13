Every 2023 Porsche Taycan Electric Car Is Getting A Range Bump
German automaker Porsche had a bagful of good tidings for potential 2023 Porsche Taycan owners and early adopters. Porsche announced in July that all Taycans would receive software updates to improve their range and charging speed. The updates involve the battery cooling and heating systems that unlock faster charging while increasing the driving range. In addition, the updates are retroactive to all Taycan variants manufactured and sold from 2020 to 2021. These software updates are for all Taycans equipped with the base 79 kWh battery and the optional 93 kWh Performance Battery Plus package.
Porsche has announced the official EPA range estimates for all 2023 Taycan variants after receiving the necessary over-the-air software updates. The automaker failed to reveal the official EPA numbers when it announced the 2023 software updates in July, but we now have a greater scope of what to expect. The most considerable improvement goes to the Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, which now achieves 14.2% more range from 204 to 233 miles. Remember that all Cross Turismo and Sport Turismo Taycans have dual electric motors and a bigger 93.4 kWh battery.
More range, more driving fun
There's more good news for the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo and Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, which now offer 9.9% and 6.9% better range than before. The former now gets 222 miles of range (from 202), while the latter jumps from 215 miles to 230 miles. The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo could also go farther with a 9.3% improvement from 215 to 235 miles.
Meanwhile, the base Taycan sedan is EPA-rated at 208 miles, eight miles more than the outgoing 2022 variant. But if you opt for the Taycan sedan with the Performance Battery Plus option, it goes 7.5% farther at 242 miles compared to the previous 225 miles. In addition, the Taycan 4S sedan is now 3.5% more efficient and achieves 206 miles of range, while the Taycan 4S sedan with the 93.4 kWh battery is 3.5% better and achieves 235 miles of driving range.
The 2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo sedan now achieves 238 miles of range, a 12.2% improvement from 212 miles. Finally, the Turbo S sedan now achieves 222 miles of range, a 10.4% increase from 201 miles. We find it strange the performance-oriented Taycan GTS (in both sedan and Sport Turismo) had no range improvements and remained at 246 miles and 233 miles, respectively.
Other updates include wireless Android Auto, Spotify, and an updated user interface for Taycan's PCM 6.0 infotainment system. Porsche adds the "precise scope" of the updates will depend on the software status of the particular Taycan regardless of age or body style.