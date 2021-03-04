2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo combines electric speed with wagon style

Porsche has revealed its latest all-electric car, and the 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo promises a heaping of practicality to go along with its EV performance. Sibling to the Taycan sedan, the Cross Turismo variant adds ground clearance and bumps up cargo capacity, though Porsche would probably prefer you didn’t call it a wagon.

Still, it’s likely to appeal to wagon enthusiasts, as well as those looking for something along the lines of an electric crossover. It’s much the same segment that the Panamera Sport Turismo targets, only this time with the promise of even more technology and green driving.

Outside, the roofline is the most obvious different. Longer and flatter than the sedan, it’s also higher on the Taycan Cross Turismo. That means 0.35-inches of extra front seat headroom, and a whopping 3.62-inches more for those in the rear. The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo and Taycan 4S Cross Turismo have up to 15.7 cu-ft of cargo space, while the Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo and Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo have up to 14.3 c-ft.

The rear seats fold down, for up to 42.8 cu-ft in all four models, and they get the same 2.9 cu-ft front trunk. Roof rails are standard-fit, and Porsche will offer both a roof transport system box and a rear bike rack.

Meanwhile, the Cross Turismo gets special fender extensions, unique rocker panels, and a new front and rear fascia. It’s also 0.78-inches higher in ride height than the Taycan sedan, while Porsche Adaptive Suspension Management with air suspension will be standard across all four trims, able to lift the EV for even more clearance. An Off Road Design Package will toughen up the exterior with extra cladding, and add another 0.39-inches of lift, while the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo gets rear-axle steering as standard.

As you’d expect, there’ll be multiple variants. That’ll start out with four models at launch, the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, and finally the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. All will have dual-motor all-wheel drive with Porsche’s two-speed rwar transmission. They’ll also use the same 800 volt battery architecture as the Taycan, along with the 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus. Porsche will confirm range closer to the cars’ on-sale date.

The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo does 0-60 mph in 4.8 seconds, while the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo trims that to 3.9 seconds. The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo takes 3.1 seconds, with the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo taking it down to just 2.7 seconds. That’s only a tenth of a second slower than the sedan.

On the luxury side, there’s a panoramic glass roof as standard, together with options like adaptive cruise control, active lane-keeping assistance, and active parking support. There’ll be both 20-inch Off Road Design and 21-inch Cross Turismo Design wheels available.

In the cabin, it’s a screen-fest as we’ve seen from the Taycan: a 10.9-inch central touchscreen is standard, with a dedicated front passenger display optional. Porsche’s PCM infotainment system is standard, with wireless Apple CarPlay and three years streaming Apple Music, plus dual-zone climate control; options like a head-up display, 14-way seats with massage, Bose and Burmester audio systems, and various trims are available.

Porsche isn’t positioning the Taycan Cross Turismo as the epitome of off-road abilities. Still, it gets a new Gravel mode – raising the ride 10 mm more, adjusting suspension firmness along with tweaking traction and stability control, and switching the torque management system to a setting better equipped to deal with loose mud, sand, and gravel.

Three years of Electrify America charging are included as standard. The 2022 Taycan Cross Turismo starts at $90,900 (plus $1,350 destination) with deliveries expected to begin in the US from summer 2021.