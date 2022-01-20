Porsche expands Taycan Sport Turismo portfolio, but we still only get the GTS

German carmaker Porsche is expanding its Taycan Sport Turismo portfolio in Europe by unveiling four new trim variants: base, 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S. We first caught wind of the Taycan’s Sport Turismo body style at last year’s LA Auto Show, and it’s essentially a Taycan Cross Turismo with deleted body claddings, a lower ride height, and a more sporting flair.

Images: Porsche AG



However, US buyers can only get their hands on the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo, and that’s fine. But still, it would be nice to get the top dog Turbo S model with 750-horsepower thumping across all four wheels, or maybe the AWD Turbo model with 670 horsepower. Nevertheless, the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo offers more than enough power for most EV buyers.

Pumping out 590 horsepower, the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo is an ideal family car despite its sporty grand-touring aspirations. The GTS model has two permanent magnet electric motors, a two-speed gearbox, and a 93.4 kWh battery pack. It offers seating for up to four adults (five in a pinch) while still having 15.7 cubic feet of trunk space.

But if you fold the rear seats down, you’re looking at up to 42.8 cubic feet of cargo room. The Sport Turismo variant also retains a 2.9 cubic feet frunk as a standard Taycan four-door sedan. “The balance and variety among the five Sport Turismo models is something that I find particularly appealing: the range features everything from an incredibly agile rear-wheel-drive car to the extremely powerful Turbo S,” said Kevin Giek, Vice President Taycan Model Line.

Porsche has yet to unveil the range and performance figures of the GTS, but it did say the Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo can rush from zero to 60 mph in 2.8-seconds. It also has a 162 mph top speed. In addition, the 4S variant achieves the best range numbers among its siblings, traveling 309 miles on a single charge based on European WLTP testing standards.

The Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo arrives at dealerships by the end of February 2022, while European buyers can expect the base, 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S trim to follow in mid-March. You can expect the GTS to start at around $133,000 (before destination fees and federal EV credits). The standard features include 18-way electric front seats, black-tinted Matrix PDLS Plus headlights, and adaptive air suspension, among many others. Porsche’s panoramic glass roof with electric glare protection remains optional.