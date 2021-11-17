The 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS offers a new EV body style and an amazing roof

Porsche is expanding its EV range, adding both a new 2022 Taycan GTS and a fresh Taycan Sport Turismo body style to the electric line-up. Announced ahead of the LA Auto Show 2021, the new cars keep the Taycan family’s 800 volt architecture and high-tech dashboard, though add fresh styling and features like a new Variable Light Control electrochromic roof.

As we’ve seen with Porsche’s gas-powered GTS models, the 2022 Taycan GTS promises a distinctly enthusiast-minded interpretation on the standard car. Of course, the big difference here is how the power is generated.

Both the 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sedan and the 2022 Taycan GTS Sport Turismo are all-wheel drive, using a permanent magnet single-speed front motor and a larger permanent magnet rear motor that has a two-speed transmission. It leaves the cars with 590 horsepower, fitting in-between the Taycan 4S with its 462 hp, and the Taycan Turbo with 670 hp.

0-60 mph comes in 3.5 seconds, Porsche says. Standard is the 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus, with charging rates of up to 270 kW – charger depending. Find one with sufficient potency, and you can take the EVs from 5% to 80% in under 23 minutes. Total range will be confirmed closer to the GTS’ market debut, which for the US is expected to be in Q2 2022.

Just as with the gas GTS models, however, there’s more to the Taycan GTS series than just power. That means custom tuning of the brake system – red six-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers – for example, plus larger, 390 mm front rotors. Porsche Surface Coated Brakes, with a tungsten carbide coating, and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes, are options.

Adaptive Air Suspension with Smart Lift and Porsche Active Suspension Management is standard, again with custom tuning, along with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and the Sport Chrono Package with the GT Multifunction Steering Wheel and Mode Dial. As for options, there’s Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport, rear-axle steering, and 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels in satin black. The latter replace the standard 20-inch Taycan Turbo S Aero Design wheels, which also have a satin-black finish.

Either way, they match the new exterior treatment for the GTS. The SportDesign front fascia is standard, as are matching SportDesign side skirts; like the side window trim, they’re finished in high-gloss black, as is the inlay in the rear diffuser. GTS badging is in matte black on the rear, while the Matrix PDLS Plus headlights are also black-tinted. The mirror cap-bottoms are body color, with the base in black.

On the inside, there’s a Race-Tex interior package that’s again exclusive to the GTS. 18-way electric-adjustable front seats get memory and GTS logos; the rear seats also have GTS logos in the headrests. Brushed black aluminum features on the door sill guards and dashboard trim, with a black accent package, and Porsche uses more Race-Tex on the steering wheel and roof lining.

An optional GTS Interior Package adds deviated stitching – in either Carmine red or Chalk – on the dashboard, the doors, armrests, the steering wheel, and the seats, along with matching seat belts, “GTS” embroidery on the front and rear headrests, Sport Chrono instrument dial, and the “Porsche” logo on the floor mats. It also leaves the trim on the steering wheel, center console, and doors in matte carbon.

New for Taycan, a Sport Turismo body style

Adding to the Porsche EV series is a third body style for the Taycan: the sedan and Cross Turismo are joined by the new Sport Turismo. It has the same interior dimensions of the Taycan Cross Turismo, Porsche says, with a 15.7 cu-ft trunk that can expand to 42.8 cu-ft with the rear seats down. It also keeps the Taycan’s 2.9 cu-ft front trunk.

However, it shares the ride height of the Taycan sedan, meaning the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo is lower – and thus the center of gravity lower – as a result. It also loses the Cross Turismo’s wheel arch cladding, and the rear spoiler is body color matched, too.

Keeping the flexibility high, though, is support for a Tequipment bike rack on the rear of the EV. Porsche will also offer roof rails as an option atop the standard glass roof. As an upgrade, that roof can be had as a Panoramic Roof with Variable Light Control, which is split into nine liquid crystal film segments. These can be adjusted between different layers of transparency.

There’ll be four presets – clear, Semi (40%), Bold (60%), and matte, and the Variable Light Control system will automatically switch to matte when the EV is shut off, and then return to its last setting when started again. With the PCM infotainment system, meanwhile, drivers will be able to individually control each of the nine segments.

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Pricing

The 2022 Taycan GTS sedan will start at $131,400 (plus $1,350 destination, but before any incentives), while the 2022 Taycan GTS Sport Turismo will start at $133,300 (again, before destination and EV credits). The Panoramic Roof with Variable Light Control will be offered on both the sedan and the Sport Turismo.