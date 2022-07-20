2023 Porsche Taycan Gets A Slew Of Upgrades, And Older Models Get In On The Action Too

There are more powertrain and software updates worth mentioning in the 2023 Porsche Taycan. The all-wheel drive indicator in the dashboard could now display the energy flow. At the same time, the system retains the energy recuperation settings even when switching between the various driving modes, another valiant effort to squeeze out more driving range.

Meanwhile, Porsche is releasing new updates for Taycan's PCM 6.0 infotainment system after adding wired Android Auto and navigation route planning last year. But for 2023, the infotainment gains wireless Android Auto, Spotify, and a revised user interface with more colorful menus. Also new is the ability to filter nearby charging stations by the power output, helping you find the fastest chargers along your route. The new infotainment software is free for existing Taycan owners, but the update requires a trip to the dealership and could take an entire workday to finish.

Porsche USA

Porsche also seems to have removed the painted 19-inch Aero Wheels for the 2023 Taycan. Instead, the EV gets polished and painted 19-inch Aero Wheels from last year's model. Other changes include a pre-installed wiring harness for the optional Porsche Dashcam feature and Variable Light Control for Taycan variants equipped with a panoramic glass roof. Porsche's Variable Light Control roof allows drivers to switch from a crystal transparent to an opaque top – or a mixture of the two – by tapping a touch-sensitive slider in the roof lining.

The order books for the 2023 Porsche Taycan are now open. The base prices start at $86,700 for Taycan Base and about $106,500 for the Taycan 4S. The hotrod Taycan Turbo starts at around $153,300 before options.