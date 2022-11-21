2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance Review: Electric Excellence

The Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance has no right being this good. At a time when most automakers — new and old — are discovering that building capable, appealing electric cars is tougher than you might think, the California startup's first entrant into the luxury EV space certainly wasn't shy on making big promises in return for its six-figure price tag. The surprise, then, isn't the Air's spec sheet but how compellingly it delivers more than just silly 0-60 times.

Don't get me wrong, I love a good traffic light dash as much as the next person. Rampant acceleration has done more than probably anything else, in convincing electric skeptics that EVs have something more to offer than green Prius piety. Going very fast in a straight line, though, isn't enough by itself.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

There's range, undoubtedly, and charging speeds, but more than that it's about offering a holistic package. A car that feels as special on a highway commute as it does being pushed on a weekend joyride; a cabin that neither dazzles nor deprives when it comes to technology and comfort. There are some, frankly, fantastic expensive electric vehicles out there right now, but none have fully nailed each of those criteria. That's not so much a criticism as a frank acknowledgment of just how big a challenge Lucid undertook here.