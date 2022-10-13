This Lucid Air Update Fixes Owners' Big Driver-Assistance Complaint
In 2022, vehicles are more connected to online services than they ever have been in years prior. New Teslas even come with the ability to stream Netflix and YouTube right to the infotainment system (provided the vehicle is parked and out of harm's way). In response to a safety recall, Tesla was able to send out an update over Wi-Fi to affected vehicles. EV makers are designing their vehicles to be future-proof.
The Lucid Air's mere existence is a shot across the bow at Tesla. Properly equipped, the Lucid Air Dream edition can achieve staggering 500-plus miles of range (per Lucid). Even with its incredibly impressive range and electric motors capable of around 1,000 horsepower, the Lucid Air is not a perfect vehicle by any means. But Lucid Group just released a huge software update full of tweaks, adjustments, and new features that claim to address current customers' biggest qualms with the car.
A host of new features
In a press release, Lucid Group announced Lucid UX 2.0, a complete overhaul of the software that lives inside each Lucid EV. The update adds "instant-on" displays, meaning that all the displays in the car blink to life right when you sit down and buckle up the seatbelt to drive. Lucid Group says the update adds tons of improvements to the current Glass Cockpit layout, making shortcuts easier to find among other quality-of-life updates.
By far the biggest additions are the DreamDrive and "Advanced Driver Assistance Programs." The Lucid UX 2.0 update adds Highway Assist, a feature that customers have been wanting in the Lucid Air for quite some time. This feature consists of active lane-centering and adaptive cruise control. Lucid Group says this allows "for even greater driving comfort on long journeys." Other significantly less expensive cars have had similar features for years.
The update also adds De-Ice Mode, where the vehicle can remove ice from the windshield using wipers and the defroster. This feature makes the Lucid Air just one step closer to a fighter jet.
According to the press release, the updates have already started rolling out as of October 13, and Lucid Group says it will continue for the next "several weeks."