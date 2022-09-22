One Million Car Tesla Recall Revealed But The Fix Feels Magical

Tesla is going to send out an over-the-air update to fix the window software, according to the recall notice. As long as their Teslas are properly configured to receive software updates and are connected to Wi-Fi, affected customers shouldn't have to lift a finger. For safety, Tesla says you can't drive the car when performing the update, but after that, customers should be fine to go about their day.

As for new Teslas, the NHTSA says that any car made after September 13 received the update before delivery and is not within the scope of the recall. Over the years, Tesla has received a fair amount of criticism over quality control issues and the controversial Full Self Driving feature. But over-the-air updates and safety fixes are one of the positives to having a car as connected and future-focused as a Tesla.

Over-the-air fixes may feel like some sort of SkyNet-flavored witchcraft right now, but they're here to stay. As electric vehicles become more advanced in the upcoming years, engineers will likely be able to tweak a vehicle's software for several years after the car is sold and send the update out over the internet, completely eliminating the often time-consuming trip to the dealership.