Lucid Adds EV Home Charger With Bidirectional Outage Support To Accessories Catalog

The Lucid Air EV is a hyper luxurious EV sedan with upwards of 1,000 horsepower that can be equipped for more than 500 miles of range, making it one of the longest range EVs on the market today. Coming in at $154,000 for the Grand Air Touring model, Lucid Air is not a budget EV by any means, but it represents the future of EV superlatives and has the side effect of giving other electric super sedans like the Tesla Model S Plaid a serious run for its electrons.

Like the offerings from Tesla, the Lucid Air is relatively light on options. That's likely to simplify production and give customers a fully loaded car right from the factory. Nevertheless, the Air is an immensely capable (and immensely fast) EV. Today, Lucid announced in a press release a few more additions to the accessories catalog in an effort to make the Air stand out even more from the competition.