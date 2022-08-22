These Electric Vehicles Can Power Your House During A Blackout

Picture this: the power goes out at your house and the electric company says it won't be back on for a few days. That's a huge problem. But you're in luck because you just bought a Ford F-150 Lightning and it's sitting in the garage. So you plug the Lightning into your house near the breaker box, and boom, you have power again to keep the food from spoiling and to keep the lights on.

With EVs becoming more commonplace, that solution to power outages is becoming closer to an everyday reality. According to a report by Car and Driver, most modern EVs are equipped with bi-directional charging, which allows power to move in both directions from the batteries. With a little bit of work, it might even be possible to power some house functions with a smaller EV like a VW ID.4.

However, Ford has equipped the Lightning in such a way that it can act as a huge backup battery for your house. Ford's YouTube channel posted a video outlining all the Lightning needs to allow it to feed power back into the house.