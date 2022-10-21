Elon Musk Teases New Tesla Colors As Gigafactory Berlin Shows Its Talents

If Musk's is to be believed, the two new colors: Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red can only be applied at Tesla's Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany. The paint options are apparently so complex that only the factory that can apply it. For now, Tesla says the colors are only available in Europe and the Middle East.

According to a series of tweets, the new color options are comprised of 13 layers of pigmented metallic paint and change shade and color depending on how you look at the car. The new paint schemes are so advanced and complex, according to Musk, that only the Berlin Gigafactory's paint shop is capable of applying the paint correctly.

It's never a bad thing to give customers more choices when selecting options for a new car. But given Tesla's production fiascos in the past, one can only imagine the time these new colors will add to a new Tesla's production time. As of now, Tesla has not announced whether or not the new colors will be available Stateside, or what the new color options will cost.