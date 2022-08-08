Lucid Stealth Look Could Save The Air Electric Car From The Inevitable Wrap
Lucid Motors has revealed a new exterior design package for its all-electric Air, with the new Stealth Look option giving the luxury sedan a moodier twist. Gone is the usual stand-out chrome and platinum exterior trim, with Lucid replacing most of it with darker, smokier versions that, the startup automaker suggests, should give the four-door EV more youthful appeal.
It's not hard to see where it might have gotten that idea. Though the Air Stealth Look option doesn't switch the paint work to a matte finish — always striking, though potentially a nightmare to keep clean — it does leave the sedan far more dramatic. It's an easy way for Lucid to target younger drivers (just as long as they still have deep pockets, given this isn't a cheap ride) who may have been of a mind to have third-party wraps and tints done instead.
Demand, of course, isn't so much Lucid's problem right now. The automaker reported its Q2 2022 financial results this week, pointing to a 37,000-customer-strong reservations list, but admitting it had delivered just 679 cars in the three month period. Lucid also lowered its total production outlook for the whole year down to just 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles.
Multiple changes make for a moodier EV
In total, 35 exterior components are changed from what Lucid is referring to as the standard Platinum Look. That includes the side mirror caps and the "cantrails" that frame the full glass roof, along with the headlamp and tail lamp trim. Lower body sections that would normally be brightwork are also now finished in Stealth Satin instead.
The front nose blade also gets a new look, in what Lucid refers to as its Stealth Polished finish: glossy, but less glitzy. The same is used on the C-pillar flags, plus the fascia and lower door trim. Some black gloss and satin graphite pieces finish off the major body changes. Finally, Lucid throws on matching wheels. The 21-inch Aero Sport Stealth wheels and 20-inch Aero Lite Stealth wheels both have satin black wheel inserts, and will be exclusive to the Stealth Look package. Which size you get will depend, in part, on which initial Air trim you're working from.
An option that's likely to be popular
To begin with, that means the new option will be offered on the 2022 Air Grand Touring Performance, which brings a heady 1,050 horsepower to the electric party, along with the almost-as-powerful Air Grand Touring, and the upcoming Air Touring which will finally bring Lucid's starting price under the six-figure mark. All five of the current exterior colors — Stella White, Infinite Black, Cosmos Silver, Quantum Grey, and Zenith Red — can be specified, too.
Having seen the Stealth Look version of the Air in person a few weeks back — though not, sadly, been allowed to take any photos of the car — we can concur with Lucid's suggestion that it gives the EV an unexpectedly dramatic change in aesthetic. Those changes do stop at the exterior, mind: the interior remains the same, with Lucid offering three main color schemes. Despite that it's likely to be popular, with a $6,000 price tag when Lucid adds it to the options list in Q1 2023.