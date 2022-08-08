Lucid Stealth Look Could Save The Air Electric Car From The Inevitable Wrap

Lucid Motors has revealed a new exterior design package for its all-electric Air, with the new Stealth Look option giving the luxury sedan a moodier twist. Gone is the usual stand-out chrome and platinum exterior trim, with Lucid replacing most of it with darker, smokier versions that, the startup automaker suggests, should give the four-door EV more youthful appeal.

Lucid Motors

It's not hard to see where it might have gotten that idea. Though the Air Stealth Look option doesn't switch the paint work to a matte finish — always striking, though potentially a nightmare to keep clean — it does leave the sedan far more dramatic. It's an easy way for Lucid to target younger drivers (just as long as they still have deep pockets, given this isn't a cheap ride) who may have been of a mind to have third-party wraps and tints done instead.

Lucid Motors

Demand, of course, isn't so much Lucid's problem right now. The automaker reported its Q2 2022 financial results this week, pointing to a 37,000-customer-strong reservations list, but admitting it had delivered just 679 cars in the three month period. Lucid also lowered its total production outlook for the whole year down to just 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles.