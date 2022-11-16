Lucid Gravity Previewed: Electric SUV With Supercar Performance
Lucid Motors has finally given us our first glimpse of its highly-anticipated, all-electric SUV which was first confirmed back in 2020. From the looks of it, the company has gone all-out to push the boundaries of aesthetics and performance with it. Lucid is calling it the "Gravity," while the carmaker's CEO Peter Rawlinson says the upcoming vehicle is "a luxury performance SUV like none other."
The Gravity will be offered in variants that can seat five, six, or seven people, with the option of choosing between two-row and three-row seating configurations. However, the most stunning design aspect of the car is the Glass Cockpit, lined with high-resolution screens powered by Lucid's own software layer for infotainment.
If the Lucid Air is anything to go by, we're looking at a deeply customized Android Automotive OS (devoid of Google Play Store, Maps, and Google Assistant) with Amazon's Alexa ready to do your bidding, while HERE maps handles your navigation needs. Lucid's Senior Vice President of Design Derek Jenkins classifies the Gravity as "a supercar in disguise, and an SUV with flexible passenger and cargo space," heaping praise on the spacious innards that deceive the sleek exterior profile of the electric SUV. Lucid is yet to decide the final design and performance specifications of the Gravity, but work will continue as the company expands its Arizona-based AMP-1 factory.
Extreme performance married to stunning design
Unfortunately, the company won't reveal the key statistics like range, performance figures, and more importantly, the asking price of its swanky new electric ride. For those details, we'll have to wait until next year, which is when reservations for the Lucid Gravity will first go live. Lucid, however, is setting the bar high — with claims of "supercar levels of performance" and "more range than any other EV."
To recall, Lucid recently surpassed Tesla at offering a car with the highest EPA range, accomplishing it with the 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition — which can go up to 520 miles on a single charge. Lucid's first SUV will be out in 2024, with reservations slated to begin in early 2023. The front headlamp profile and the taillight design have been lifted from the Lucid Air, offering a rather minimalist contrast to the SUV's long profile.
There is no clarification if Lucid has also upgraded the oddly-named Wunderbox charging system for the Gravity SUV, but in case it retains the same engineering as its current Lucid Air, we are looking at a charging pace of 300 miles range with just 20 minutes of plug-in time when hooked to a 300 kW DC supply. As for the asking price, you can make an educated guess based on the Lucid Air electric sedan — which starts at over $100,000 — while the Air Dream Edition costs north of $160,000 a pop.