Lucid Gravity Previewed: Electric SUV With Supercar Performance

Lucid Motors has finally given us our first glimpse of its highly-anticipated, all-electric SUV which was first confirmed back in 2020. From the looks of it, the company has gone all-out to push the boundaries of aesthetics and performance with it. Lucid is calling it the "Gravity," while the carmaker's CEO Peter Rawlinson says the upcoming vehicle is "a luxury performance SUV like none other."

The Gravity will be offered in variants that can seat five, six, or seven people, with the option of choosing between two-row and three-row seating configurations. However, the most stunning design aspect of the car is the Glass Cockpit, lined with high-resolution screens powered by Lucid's own software layer for infotainment.

If the Lucid Air is anything to go by, we're looking at a deeply customized Android Automotive OS (devoid of Google Play Store, Maps, and Google Assistant) with Amazon's Alexa ready to do your bidding, while HERE maps handles your navigation needs. Lucid's Senior Vice President of Design Derek Jenkins classifies the Gravity as "a supercar in disguise, and an SUV with flexible passenger and cargo space," heaping praise on the spacious innards that deceive the sleek exterior profile of the electric SUV. Lucid is yet to decide the final design and performance specifications of the Gravity, but work will continue as the company expands its Arizona-based AMP-1 factory.