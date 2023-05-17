The Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar Just Set A Mind-Blowing Speed Record
Only a few months after announcing a previous record-setting achievement, the Croatia-based automaker Rimac Automobili has hit another milestone with its EV hypercar, the Rimac Nevera. In a press release on May 17, the company revealed that the Nevera set nearly two dozen automotive records related to acceleration and braking, not the least of which was beating a McLaraen F1 when it came to accelerating from zero to 249 mph and then braking again to zero.
According to Rimac, its all-electric hypercar was able to perform both the acceleration and the braking before the McLaren F1 hit around 217 mph. Speaking specifically about the 0-249-0 mph test, Rimac says the EV was able to achieve those acceleration and braking figures in 29.93 seconds, as demonstrated on a testing track in Germany. That officially gives the automaker another record to boast about, though it was hardly the only one: the Nevera also set another 22 records related to braking and accelerating, something that is in and of itself a new record.
Rimac says all of the speed records were independently verified
The braking and accelerating tests were notable for more than just the blistering speeds at which the hypercar moved. Rimac reports that the Nevera was able to undergo these repeated tests "without a single reliability issue or any significant loss of performance." Company founder Mate Rimac ultimately said that the automaker has exceeded the "incredibly ambitious" goals it had set in relation to the Nevera's performance.
Though the company notes that anyone who got their hands on the EV would be able to set the same records, it also stresses that the Nevera can be tamed to operate on a more practical level, boasting a range of more than 300 miles and a charging speed of fewer than 20 minutes to hit 80%. However, don't expect to see the Nevera show up on a street near you. Rimac has limited the production of this hypercar to only 150 units, and they'll be spread out to customers located in multiple countries.