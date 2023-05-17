The Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar Just Set A Mind-Blowing Speed Record

Only a few months after announcing a previous record-setting achievement, the Croatia-based automaker Rimac Automobili has hit another milestone with its EV hypercar, the Rimac Nevera. In a press release on May 17, the company revealed that the Nevera set nearly two dozen automotive records related to acceleration and braking, not the least of which was beating a McLaraen F1 when it came to accelerating from zero to 249 mph and then braking again to zero.

According to Rimac, its all-electric hypercar was able to perform both the acceleration and the braking before the McLaren F1 hit around 217 mph. Speaking specifically about the 0-249-0 mph test, Rimac says the EV was able to achieve those acceleration and braking figures in 29.93 seconds, as demonstrated on a testing track in Germany. That officially gives the automaker another record to boast about, though it was hardly the only one: the Nevera also set another 22 records related to braking and accelerating, something that is in and of itself a new record.